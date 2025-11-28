Compass (NYSE:COMP) General Counsel Sells $230,483.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Serwin sold 20,953 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,832. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Compass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 2.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMP. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

