Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 120.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

