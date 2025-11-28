State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $117,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $501.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.46, a PEG ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

