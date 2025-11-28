Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $1.34 Million in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

