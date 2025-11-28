Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,280,371.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,353 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $327,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,435.48. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $397.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $399.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

