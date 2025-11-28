XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MKS in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MKS by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MKS by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $152.02 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,230. The trade was a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Research cut MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

