State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $135,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $238,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.