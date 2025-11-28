State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,820 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $85,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

