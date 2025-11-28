Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $38,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,328,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,025,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after buying an additional 10,278,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,036,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,214,000 after buying an additional 525,750 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,312,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,520,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,671,000 after buying an additional 291,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,731.20. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

