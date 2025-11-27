Korea Investment CORP Acquires 31,830 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Shopify worth $120,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shopify Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.