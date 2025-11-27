Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,906 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.33. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

