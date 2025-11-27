INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.30 and last traded at €26.20. 17,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.00.

INDUS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.94 and a 200-day moving average of €22.62.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

