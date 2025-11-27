Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised Zymeworks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zymeworks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

