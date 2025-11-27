Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Up 18.9% – What’s Next?

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. 15,139,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 9,907,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.
Angus Energy Stock Up 18.9%
The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24.
About Angus Energy
Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Angus Energy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.