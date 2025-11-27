Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Up 18.9% – What’s Next?

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. 15,139,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 9,907,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

Angus Energy Stock Up 18.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24.

About Angus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.