Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €64.96 and last traded at €64.64. Approximately 637,959 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.74.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.0%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.23.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
