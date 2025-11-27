Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €64.96 and last traded at €64.64. Approximately 637,959 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.23.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.