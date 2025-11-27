MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.91 and last traded at $128.30. 8,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 24,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.93.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $641.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

