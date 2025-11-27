Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 9,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

