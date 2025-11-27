Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 9,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
