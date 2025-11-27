Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.6041 and last traded at $0.6041. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5937.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

