RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €43.02 and last traded at €43.41. 1,472,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.08.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.07 and its 200-day moving average is €37.12.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.