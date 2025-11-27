Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 42,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,056,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyclerion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 77.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.40% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

