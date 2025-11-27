Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.3450.

Iluka Resources Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Iluka Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -203.84%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

