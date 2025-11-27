Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 893.50 and last traded at GBX 916.07. Approximately 477,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 605,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Energean from GBX 940 to GBX 930 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
