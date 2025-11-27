Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.42 and last traded at €13.29. 1,453,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.11.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.68.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.
