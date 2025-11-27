zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of zSpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of zSpace from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get zSpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on zSpace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

zSpace Trading Down 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSPC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in zSpace during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in zSpace during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in zSpace during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSPC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. zSpace has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 million.

zSpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.