Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94. 1,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.3920.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

