Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.6110 and last traded at $0.6110. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6794.

Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Down 10.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.62.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

