Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 77,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 12,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NORW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,025.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

