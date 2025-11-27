IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 11,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$87.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.62, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

