The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 75,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $1,065,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 711,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,640.32. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 97,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,267,290.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,564.68. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,662,007 shares of company stock worth $206,945,337 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

