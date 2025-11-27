Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Down 3.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
