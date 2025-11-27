Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Receives $32.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.1667.
INDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Indivior Stock Performance
Shares of Indivior stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.66 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
