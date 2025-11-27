Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, December 5th

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, December 5th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 68,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

