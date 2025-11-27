Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.4920 and last traded at $15.5480. 524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.5520.

Brambles Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

