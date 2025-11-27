Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.37. 56,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 40,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,397.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $648,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.