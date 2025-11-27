Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $309.00. 95 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
