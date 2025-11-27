Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $309.00. 95 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 3.8%

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.51.

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.