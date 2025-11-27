Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.35. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.93 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders Capital Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

About Builders Capital Mortgage

The stock has a market cap of C$30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.34.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

