OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Purchases $23,030.00 in Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $23,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,425,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,653.76. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa acquired 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,580.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Thomas Kosasa bought 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.70.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 298,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,910,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMedNet by 141.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,598 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

See Also

