OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Purchases 17,000 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,000 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,993,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,147.20. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the third quarter valued at about $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

