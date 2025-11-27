Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Louisiana-Pacific stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. 864,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $121.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,865 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

