Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) were down 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 and last traded at GBX 112. Approximately 2,088,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average daily volume of 152,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

In other news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £35,960. Corporate insiders own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

