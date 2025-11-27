Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 88,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Neo Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

