Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Trading Down 18.3%

Evoke Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.29. The stock has a market cap of £137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.