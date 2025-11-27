Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday after Cormark upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. 9,459,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,274,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.
The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
