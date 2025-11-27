Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday after Cormark upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. 9,459,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,274,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAC

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $609,597. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,477. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.