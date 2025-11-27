International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $307.18 and last traded at $304.58. 5,936,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,908,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.44.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

