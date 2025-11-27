Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.32. 27,622,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 47,865,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

