GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

DATA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Graham Lilley acquired 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £30,000,000. Insiders have sold a total of 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900 over the last 90 days. 64.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

