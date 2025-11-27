Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 22.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 22.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 70.60. 15,627,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 3,650,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

