Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO):

11/24/2025 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

