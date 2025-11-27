SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 8.8% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.40. 63,150,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 64,634,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

