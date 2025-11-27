Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:MST traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Company Profile
